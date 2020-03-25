Armenia Commandant's Office holds regular session

The Commandant’s Office of Armenia today held a regular session chaired by Commandant Tigran Avinyan, who said the following:

"You are all aware that new restrictions have been set for different types of economic activities and the movement of people in the whole territory of Armenia. Based on the decisions, when leaving the house, people need to fill out and have with them a sheet stating where they’re exiting and where they’re going, when they’re leaving the house and when they’ll return. And, of course, they need to have a passport or ID card because, starting today, all persons in the Republic of Armenia are considered self-isolated, except for the cases prescribed by the decisions.

I call on our citizens to follow these restrictions, treat the situation seriously and give the Commandant’s Office time to have the opportunity to upgrade our instrumentation to make the fight against the coronavirus more effective.

There might be some additional restrictions today. There is already a restriction on the number of passengers in cars, meaning there can’t be more than two people in a car, and I would like to ask road police officers to strictly follow implementation of this decision.

We need to try to minimize the movement of people as much as possible until March 31 and continue to prevent and find the chains in an effective manner and be able to keep the trace of the virus in our viewing field.”

The participants of the session touched upon the mechanisms for oversight over the restrictions and the issues for avoiding accumulation in stores and supermarkets.