News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Man dies from explosion in Armenian village
Man dies from explosion in Armenian village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Head of Lusakert village of Shirak Province of Armenia Samvel Balabekyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a 50-year-old man died from an explosion that took place near his house in Lusakert.

“During the explosion, the man's wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchild were at home. The man was mainly involved in farming and would leave for abroad to work and earn a living,” Balabekyan said.

According to the head of the village, experts are at the scene of the incident to understand how the explosion took place.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Former Ukrainian FM detained on suspicion of murder
"Kozhara has just been detained by police on suspicion of intentional murder of Serhiy Starytsky…
 Sudanese defense minister dies during peace talks in Juba
Omar was born in 1960 and was appointed defense minister after the pro-democracy movement…
 One dies in Armenia road accident
The driver has lost control and turned over under unclear circumstances…
 Armenian ex-president's lawyer motions to change hearing date
Sargsyan has filed a motion asking the judge to postpone the hearing that was set for March 26...
 Armenia ex-minister declared wanted, pre-trial measure selected
The source also reports that the preliminary investigation body has...
 Armenian investigators disclose tax evasion case
Two senior police officials have been charged...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos