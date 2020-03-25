Man dies from explosion in Armenian village

Head of Lusakert village of Shirak Province of Armenia Samvel Balabekyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a 50-year-old man died from an explosion that took place near his house in Lusakert.
“During the explosion, the man's wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchild were at home. The man was mainly involved in farming and would leave for abroad to work and earn a living,” Balabekyan said.
According to the head of the village, experts are at the scene of the incident to understand how the explosion took place.