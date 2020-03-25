Armenian education ministry has summed up results of first week of distance learning

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia has summed up the results of the first week of distance learning introduced due to the state of emergency in Armenia. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan declared in response to the question from member of the Bright Armenia Party Karen Simonyan during a question-and-answer session in parliament today.

According to Harutyunyan, based on the information received, 80% and more schoolchildren are participating in the process, and this complies with the average attendance in schools during the months of January and February of the current school year.

Harutyunyan also admitted that there are certain technical difficulties with regard to the organizing of education and that the ministry is currently trying to solve those difficulties.