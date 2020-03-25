News
Armenian minister: Service providers to provide free Internet to schoolchildren for online lessons
Armenian minister: Service providers to provide free Internet to schoolchildren for online lessons
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia and Internet service providers have reached an agreement to provide free Internet for use of educational resources in schools during the quarantine in the country. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan said as he responded to MPs’ questions during a question-and-answer session with government officials today.

According to the minister, the Parliament of Armenia will give computers to needy families for those families’ schoolchildren to be able to participate in online lessons.

As far as Internet connection is concerned, the minister assured that Internet is physically accessible in all settlements in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
