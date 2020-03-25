Reserve groups created by order of Armenian emergency situations minister

Within the scope of the fight against the coronavirus, deputy head of the operational group created by the order of the Minister of Emergency Situations, Director of the Rescue Service, Major General of the Rescue Service Vrezh Gabrielyan today held a consultation with the heads of regional rescue departments who participated in the consultation online and reported on the current state of affairs in their respective provinces.

Gabrielyan assigned to carry out the daily shifts with maximal alertness so that there is no contact between the groups substituting each other.

The director of the Rescue Service presented the order of the Minister of Emergency Situations according to which reserve groups have been created. He also emphasized that the Rescue Service is developing plans for sequence of actions for the possible worst case scenarios.