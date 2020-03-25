News
Jelena Milosevic to President: Armenia to receive several artificial respiration devices
Jelena Milosevic to President: Armenia to receive several artificial respiration devices
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received World Food Programme Representative and Country Director in Armenia Jelena Milosevic.

As reported the President’s news service, the interlocutors stated that the cooperation between Armenia and the UN World Food Programme is effective.

In the situation created as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, the interlocutors considered food safety one of the priorities. In this context, President Sarkissian considered the implementation of steps to turn Armenia into a hub for food safety in the region very essential and emphasized that Armenia has initial agreements with the leaders of several countries and specialized international organizations.

Stating that the UN World Food Programme is known as an international organization that is one of the first to respond to emergency situations, President Sarkissian recommended considering the opportunity to provide Armenia with medical equipment. In response to the President’s proposal, Jelena Milosevic said the UN World Food Programme has addressed international donors and Armenia will soon receive a large number of artificial respiration devices.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
