YEREVAN. – Coronavirus patients having mild symptoms will be treated at home, health minister Arsen Torosyan said in the parliament.

The minister told the lawmakers that patients without symptoms or with mild symptoms will not be hospitalized.

“They will be isolated in hotels or at home, but under supervision of physicians,” he explained.

Armenia has confirmed 265 coronavirus cases as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 18 patients have recovered. Armenia introduced state of emergency.