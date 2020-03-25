News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.93
EUR
537.74
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh Defense Army: No serviceman infected with coronavirus
Artsakh Defense Army: No serviceman infected with coronavirus
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) has issued the following statement:

“According to our information, citizens of the Republic of Artsakh are spreading rumors that the Defense Army has reported that servicemen are infected with the coronavirus.

With a high sense of responsibility, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh declares that the rumors are groundless and have nothing to do with the reality. To this day, no serviceman of the Defense Army has had any symptom of the virus.

The Ministry of Defense also informs that the relevant services of the Defense Army carry out complex measures for prevention of the pandemic at all military units and subdivisions on a regular basis.

The Ministry of Defense calls on all citizens of the Republic of Artsakh to have a high sense of responsibility, refrain from spreading unverified information about the country’s defense sector on social networks and only follow the official news.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Government plans to make major changes in agriculture sector
When Bagratyan told the Prime Minister that people are...
 Armenian deputy economy minister presents list of stores banned and not banned
The operation of stores selling first necessity items, stationery...
 Reuters: Spain Deputy PM infected with coronavirus
According to the press release, Calvo feels well...
 PM: Armenia to outperform tax collection by AMD 5,000,000,000 in first quarter of 2020
Pashinyan also said the government needs to use all...
 COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group issues statement
The Fact-Finding Group will strictly follow the state of emergency regime...
 Minister: Armenia expects to receive first batch of rapid tests on March 27
Nevertheless, he stated that Armenia has obtained...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos