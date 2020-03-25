Artsakh Defense Army: No serviceman infected with coronavirus

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) has issued the following statement:

“According to our information, citizens of the Republic of Artsakh are spreading rumors that the Defense Army has reported that servicemen are infected with the coronavirus.

With a high sense of responsibility, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh declares that the rumors are groundless and have nothing to do with the reality. To this day, no serviceman of the Defense Army has had any symptom of the virus.

The Ministry of Defense also informs that the relevant services of the Defense Army carry out complex measures for prevention of the pandemic at all military units and subdivisions on a regular basis.

The Ministry of Defense calls on all citizens of the Republic of Artsakh to have a high sense of responsibility, refrain from spreading unverified information about the country’s defense sector on social networks and only follow the official news.”