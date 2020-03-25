Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to ex-PM Andranik Margaryan (PHOTOS)

On the occasion of the death anniversary of state and political figure, former Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan, third President of Armenia, President of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today visited Komitas Pantheon along with the renowned state and political figure’s son, ex-mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan and paid tribute to the late Andranik Margaryan, as reported on the non-official page of third President of Armenia.

Yesterday, the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia issued an announcement in which it asked its partisans and Andranik Margaryan’s friends, close ones and former colleagues and several citizens who have great respect for him and who always visit Komitas Pantheon on March 25, to stay at home this year and pray for his soul to rest in peace.