Armenia PM on destiny of unlicensed taxi drivers

Armenia has been exempting taxi drivers from paying mandatory fees, but not licensing. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today in response to MPs’ questions about how taxi drivers can survive during the state of emergency and due to the ban on taxi services.
According to Pashinyan, if a taxi driver doesn’t have a license, he can’t work as a taxi driver.
Moreover, the head of government said taxi drivers must do what all citizens of Armenia are doing, and that is observe the requirements of the Commandant’s Office.
He also stated that if the outcome of the restrictions is essential, citizens need to benefit from the projects for support to small and medium-sized businesses kicking off tomorrow. Pashinyan added that those who can’t benefit from the support, will have to solve their problems on their own.