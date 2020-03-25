Armenia PM: Government plans to make major changes in agriculture sector

Driver and passenger die in tragic accident in Armenia's Dilijan

Armenian deputy economy minister presents list of stores banned and not banned

Reuters: Spain Deputy PM infected with coronavirus

Armenia Parliament approves bill on television and radio

ANCA Executive Director on US decision to end aid to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM on destiny of unlicensed taxi drivers

PM: Armenia to outperform tax collection by AMD 5,000,000,000 in first quarter of 2020

Road Police fine Armenia PM's wife

COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group issues statement

Minister: Armenia expects to receive first batch of rapid tests on March 27

Armenia Commandant decides to allow newspaper printing

Armenia Police draw up records of violations of movement restrictions against 158 citizens

Armenian government makes information about action to support small and medium-sized businesses public

Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to ex-PM Andranik Margaryan (PHOTOS)

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Greece President on Greek Independence Day

Artsakh Defense Army: No serviceman infected with coronavirus

Armenian peacekeepers demonstrate their skills

266 coronavirus cases in Armenia, PM says cases recorded in Yerevan and certain provinces, 25.03.20 digest

Coronavirus patients having mild symptoms will be treated at home, Armenian minister says

Jelena Milosevic to President: Armenia to receive several artificial respiration devices

Another 2 patients recover from coronavirus in Armenia

Armenian education ministry has summed up results of first week of distance learning

PM: There is nobody working per diem in Armenia

Angela Merkel is well, her spokesperson says

Armenian minister: Service providers to provide free Internet to schoolchildren for online lessons

American senators, Trump administration agree on $2 trillion stimulus package

Armenia PM on utility bills and shutdowns during state of emergency

Julian Assange denied bail by London court

Armenia Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer has new assistant

Reserve groups created by order of Armenian emergency situations minister

112.ua: Ukraine introduces state of emergency

Russia postpones national vote on constitutional changes

Armenia Investigative Committee has new spokesperson

Man dies from explosion in Armenian village

Tirana Times: Albania declares state of natural disaster emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

Restrictions on cement imports from Iran to Armenia extended

Deputy PM: Russia will not limit wheat export to Armenia

Former Ukrainian FM detained on suspicion of murder

Armenia MPs approve in first reading ban on sale of disposable plastic, plastic bags

Armenia Commandant's Office holds regular session

Bright Armenia: Waste processing is one of main tools to fight plastic pollution

Armenia Deputy Police Chief: BMPs in Yerevan not violating citizens' rights

Education expert: Distance learning may cause problems for students and applicants in Armenia

Armenia Parliament considers Agreement on Navigation between EEU member states

Sudanese defense minister dies during peace talks in Juba

Brent oil price falls below $ 26

Russia ex-health minister has 12.5% stocks of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine

Armenia Ombudsman sends condolence telegram to Croatian counterpart

The Guardian: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

No coronavirus cases in Armenian jails, justice ministry says

Armenian FM discusses prevention of coronavirus during phone talks with his Iranian counterpart

One dies in Armenia road accident

Moody’s has updated its credit opinion on Converse Bank

Armenian justice ministry speaks about penalties for breaching state of emergency

Yonhap: Over 40% of coronavirus infected in South Korea recovered

Armenian lawmakers approve amendments to law on NGOs

Iran to impose restrictions on movement

Armenian opposition party’s legislative initiative not approved

62 people on board of charter flight leave Ukraine for Yerevan

New Zealand declares state of national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

MFA: Armenians may return using Russia as transit country

Armenia MPs approve in 1st reading extension of terms of 'restrictions' on cement import from Iran

OSCE: Coronavirus response should not impede work of media in Armenia

Artsakh authorities urge citizens to refrain from traveling to Armenia within 7 days

Armenian PM urges people to stay home during special hours for elderly consumers

Armenian Central Bank revokes credit organization’s license

17 new coronavirus cases in Armenia: The total number reaches 266

Armenian parliament continues its regular session

No coronavirus cases in Artsakh

1st coronavirus case recorded in Libya

Banners of Yerevan to support Italy and Iran because of coronavirus outbreak

MFA issues statement on Centennial of Armenian pogroms in Shushi

Newspaper: Relevant structures study and ‘inventory' property of Armenian 'exes'

Number of people infected with coronavirus rises by 343 in one day in Turkey

Armenia's Shirak Province governor on interregional transportation during state of emergency

Media Advocate Initiative monitors work of Commandant's Office with Armenian media

Armenia National Security Service issues statement

14 recovered from coronavirus in Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant decides to restrict activities of public administration bodies

Armenian human rights activist calls on Artsakh to postpone elections

Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant on restrictions on movement entering into force at 11:59 p.m. today

Armenia Commandant on reasons for setting restrictions for a week

Armenia ex-justice minister makes suggestion to Commandant's Office

Form for Armenian citizens to fill out before leaving house presented

Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant signs decision on restricting movement in country

Armenia Deputy PM: Citizens must show passport when going to workplace

Armenia official: Citizens can't leave home without an application form

Artsakh army commander receives Armenia Security Council Secretary

Armenia PM gives citizens advice to take during isolation

4 coronavirus patients recover in Armenia, discharged from hospital

PM on coronavirus, world economy and Armenia's opportunity

Armenia PM: Coronavirus cases recorded in Yerevan and certain provinces

Armenia PM: Citizens must explain where they're going and have identification document

Artsakh supports UN Secretary-General’s call for ceasefire

Armenia has 249 coronavirus cases, ex-minister declared wanted, 24.03.20 digest

Armenian army's general staff chief assigns to tighten measures against coronavirus penetration

3 people quarantined in Artsakh

Armenia PM: Goal is to prevent overcrowdedness in hospitals

US reduces Afghan aid by $1 billion