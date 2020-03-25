News
Armenia Parliament approves bill on television and radio
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

With 101 votes “in favor” and 12 “against”, the National Assembly of Armenia today approved the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law “On television and radio” in the first reading, as reported Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The bill offers to let Armenian Public Television broadcast an up to 5-minute advertisement in the course of one hour. Moreover, the free social advertisement must be aired between 12 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the paid social advertisement must be aired between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
