Driver and passenger die in tragic accident in Armenia's Dilijan

A tragic car accident took place in Armenia’s Tavush Province today after the driver of an Opel curved off the road on the Yerevan-Sevan-Ijevan road (third bend of Dilijan), spun and found himself in the fourth bend, reports SHAMSHYAN.com.
The driver and passenger died on the spot. Rescuers brought the bodies of the deceased close to the ambulance truck. Police and investigators are establishing the identities of the deceased. According to SHAMSHYAN.com, there have been many car accidents in the mentioned sector over the past years, and road police officers have addressed the relevant authorities to take measures to prevent the increase of car accidents on the road.