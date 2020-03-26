News
TASS: Russia to suspend all flights to foreign countries amid coronavirus pandemic
TASS: Russia to suspend all flights to foreign countries amid coronavirus pandemic
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics, Society

Russian government has instructed the Federal Air Transport Agency from March 27, 2020 to stop regular and charter flights, except for flights to return Russians, TASS reported

"Regular and charter flights from Russian airports to and from foreign airports are to be suspended starting at midnight on March 27, 2020, with the exception of flights aimed at bringing Russian nationals back from overseas… and flights carried out in accordance with the government’s decisions," the government’s order reads.
