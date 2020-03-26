News
Thursday
March 26
PM Pashinyan speaks on 2 important Armenian achievements
PM Pashinyan speaks on 2 important Armenian achievements
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has presented the country's new achievements in international rankings.

He mentioned two important achievements: “The first one: the Varieties of democracy dataset initiative published a report on democracy which noted that while there is a serious increase in authoritarianism in the world, in 2019 high rates of democratization were recorded,” he said.

According to this report, democratic activists of Armenia can now reap the fruits of the peaceful demonstrations they sowed. And Armenia can celebrate the fact that since 2019 the country has been ruled by a democratically elected Government.

Pashinyan also noted the second published Index of Economic Freedom - 2020 report. Armenia has the 34th freest economy in the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom published by the Heritage Foundation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
