RBC: John Hopkins University reports more than 1,041 deaths from coronavirus in the US

John Hopkins University, which gathers data regarding the cases of infection and death caused by the novel coronavirus, has reported that the coronavirus has taken the lives of 1,041 people in the United States.
RBC reports that the US is in third place in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus after China and Italy, but the number of deaths in the US is less than the number of deaths in Spain, France and Iran.
New York is in the worst situation with more than 32,000 cases. More than 100 people have died in the State of Washington where the residents of the nursing home in Seattle had been infected in February.