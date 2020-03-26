News
TASS: Number of coronavirus infected in Russia reaches 840
TASS: Number of coronavirus infected in Russia reaches 840
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has increased by 182 up to 840 people, TASS reported referring to the operational headquarters to combat the spread of new coronavirus infection.

"To date, 840 coronavirus infection cases have been recorded in 56 Russian regions. Nine people have been discharged [from hospitals] after recovering over the past 24 hours. As many as 38 people have been discharged over the entire period. Two coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Moscow," the task force said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Armenia reports first coronavirus death
A 72-year-old patient died at the Nork infectious diseases hospital...
 RBC: John Hopkins University reports more than 1,041 deaths from coronavirus in the US
New York is in the worst situation with more than...
 Switzerland provides over $40,000 to help Armenia in fight against coronavirus
“Two Artificial Lung Ventilation ALV machines will be purchased…
 Mehr: Zarif slams Pompeo’s 3rd-rate propaganda
“Even a pandemic won’t stop @SecPompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda…
Apsny.ge: 5 children test positive for coronavirus in Georgia
No child has pneumonia…
 Gazprom Armenia: No shutdowns until April 14
Gazprom Armenia reported the following to...
