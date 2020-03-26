TASS: Number of coronavirus infected in Russia reaches 840

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has increased by 182 up to 840 people, TASS reported referring to the operational headquarters to combat the spread of new coronavirus infection.
"To date, 840 coronavirus infection cases have been recorded in 56 Russian regions. Nine people have been discharged [from hospitals] after recovering over the past 24 hours. As many as 38 people have been discharged over the entire period. Two coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Moscow," the task force said.