Artsakh government sets restrictions on public authorities activities

A number of restrictions were established in Artsakh with respect to the activities of public authorities and their subordinate organizations.

The activity of the public authorities in all possible cases will be carried out remotely while ensuring the uninterrupted performance of the functions of the authority.

The entrance of employees is prohibited in the administrative buildings of public authorities unless there is an instruction from the head of the body regarding individual employees.

A government decision temporarily ceases the activity of service offices of state administration bodies and local self-government, and if their activity is limited if possible, significantly reducing the number of working hours and personnel.

The validity of the government's decision is set until March 31 inclusive.