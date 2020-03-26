Artsakh presidential candidate to accept decision on elections postponement

Artsakh presidential candidate Masis Mayilian has shared a new statement on Facebook.
According to him, the growing threat of the epidemic makes them reassess the situation and realize all the risks associated with the elections.
“We have a common security environment with Armenia, therefore, the logic and tactics of combating the epidemic should be identical and unified, based on the experience gained by Armenia and harmonizing all efforts,” he said. “World experience shows that underestimating the dangers of the epidemic can lead to unpredictable consequences.”
“Being deeply aware of today's challenges that threaten our national security, and considering the life of every citizen of our country an absolute value, I declare with all sincerity and responsibility that I will accept the decision to postpone the elections with understanding,” he said.