News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian MP: Price of natural gas has always been more of a political issue in Armenia
Armenian MP: Price of natural gas has always been more of a political issue in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


Deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance’s parliamentary faction, Chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly Babken Tunyan today told reporters that the price of natural gas has always been more of a political issue than an economic one in Armenia.

According to him, there is always an interest in obtaining natural gas for a lower price, and the talks are always about a lower price. He added that it might be possible to intensify the talks in this period. “However, the talks need to be held by people who are authorized to do so,” he stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Gazprom Armenia: No shutdowns until April 14
Gazprom Armenia reported the following to...
 Brent prices go down up to $ 27 per barrel
Yesterday the price of Brent futures for delivery in May 2020…
 Brent oil price falls below $ 26
April futures for WTI fall by 2.4% and are at around $ 23.4 per barrel…
 Armenian Deputy Minister says Nuclear Power Station faced some problems
The deputy minister noted the Armenian nuclear power plant will be stopped for another scheduled repair…
 Bloomberg columnist: Saudi Arabia faces ‘an unthinkable balance-of-payments crisis’
“The current price war in oil markets will only hasten the moment…
 World oil prices are rising
Futures for Brent crude for May delivery rose 3.07% to $ 27.86 per barrel…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos