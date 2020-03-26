Armenian MP: Price of natural gas has always been more of a political issue in Armenia

Deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance’s parliamentary faction, Chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly Babken Tunyan today told reporters that the price of natural gas has always been more of a political issue than an economic one in Armenia.
According to him, there is always an interest in obtaining natural gas for a lower price, and the talks are always about a lower price. He added that it might be possible to intensify the talks in this period. “However, the talks need to be held by people who are authorized to do so,” he stated.