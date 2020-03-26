Bright Armenia Party: Government needs to focus on healthcare and economy to get out of crisis

Commenting on the state of affairs in Armenia due to the coronavirus, deputy of the Bright Armenia Party of the National Assembly Ani Samsonyan today told reporters that the country needs to make efforts in the healthcare and economic sectors in order to get out of the created situation.
According to the MP, the government needs to realize the gravity of the situation and take necessary measures. “We need to ensure the safety of people who are self-isolated and of patients. They need to be provided with all the necessary resources,” Samsonyan said.
Talking about the economy, the parliamentarian stated that, in this case, it is necessary to adopt decisions urgently so that the social conditions of citizens don’t get worse.