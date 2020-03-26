Attorney: Armenian authorities still not taking steps to prevent spread of coronavirus in prisons

Attorney Amram Makinyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“The whole world is taking drastic steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at detention facilities, but Armenia is keeping silent…
Moreover, in its March 20 report, the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment, attaching importance to the right of prisoners to life and health, states that, ‘as close personal contact encourages the spread of the virus, concerted efforts should be made by all relevant authorities to resort to alternatives to deprivation of liberty. Such an approach is imperative, in particular, in situations of overcrowding’. The report also states that ‘all relevant authorities should make greater use of alternatives to pre-trial detention’.”