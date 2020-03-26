74-year-old man with respiratory disease dies in Armenia's Gyumri

A 74-year-old with a respiratory disease has died in Gyumri. Yesterday the man was taken to the medical center in Gyumri where he was sent to a polyclinic after an ambulatory checkup.
As reported the polyclinic, the hospital had advised the polyclinic to check the man’s lungs; the doctors at the polyclinic checked the lungs and found out that there was liquid in the man’s right lung and the man was coughing.
The specific reason for the man’s death will be clear after autopsy.
There were press releases stating that the man was suspected of having coronavirus. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare Alina Nikoghosyan posted on her Facebook and stated that Armenia hasn’t recorded any death from coronavirus to this day.