Mehr: Zarif slams Pompeo’s 3rd-rate propaganda
Mehr: Zarif slams Pompeo’s 3rd-rate propaganda
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian FM Mohammed Javad Zarif responded to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's accusations, noting that even the coronavirus pandemic could not deter him from third-rate propaganda, Mehr reported

“Even a pandemic won’t stop @SecPompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda. One wonders whether he’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate. No amount of trolling will gloss over his infamous warmongering & #Economic Terrorism; killing innocents & impeding the global fight against #COVID-19,” he wrote in his Twitter account.

Although international organizations and various countries emphasize the need for cooperation with Iran in containing COVID-19, US Secretary of State Pompeo said on Wednesday that maximum pressure on Iran will continue.

Despite the US claims that medicine is not subject to sanctions, sanctions have prevented Iran’s access to the medical supplies for recovering coronavirus patients.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos