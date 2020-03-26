News
Reuters: German minister says crisis will transform airline industry
Reuters: German minister says crisis will transform airline industry
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Thursday that the airline sector would be transformed after the coronavirus crisis, which has led to widespread scrapping of flights, reports Reuters.

"Look at which airlines are completely on the ground at the moment - that's extremely worrying," he told a news conference.

"We'll see a reorganization of the airline sector and I know the German standard of the airline sector is very strong, very strong, but to shore it up we need a European commitment because there are many people in Europe who have an interest in maintaining these structures." 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
