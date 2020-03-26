News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Some attendees of engagement party in Armenia's Etchmiadzin test negative for coronavirus
Some attendees of engagement party in Armenia's Etchmiadzin test negative for coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Some of the attendees who were infected with coronavirus during the famous engagement party in the Armenian city of Etchmiadzin have tested negative for coronavirus and have been transported from the place of isolation to their respective homes. This is what one of the participants, a woman, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The woman said none of her relatives who had attended the engagement party have the coronavirus and have been tested again.

The hairstylists and cosmetologist who had had contact with the woman from Etchmiadzin who had infected them with the coronavirus, also left the place of isolation in Tsaghkadzor today, and none of them has the coronavirus.

“The results of both tests were negative. We’re home. My parents were waiting for me,” she said.

The woman said she was content with the conditions during isolation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Liga.net: Ukraine President declares that country will close state border on March 27
He stated that the government has to take care of each...
 Reuters: German minister says crisis will transform airline industry
German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Thursday...
 Reuters: Portugal's central bank says country headed for recession this year
In its economic bulletin, the first data set showing...
 Artsakh's Democratic Party leader talks about upcoming elections
Ashot Ghulyan also informed that his political...
 Armenia Police: Everyone's entry into Republic of Artsakh will be temporarily banned
Due to the state of emergency declared in the Republic of...
 Armenian company director: Government not giving bonuses or premiums to doctors
There was no word about granting bonuses or premiums to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos