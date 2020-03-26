Some attendees of engagement party in Armenia's Etchmiadzin test negative for coronavirus

Some of the attendees who were infected with coronavirus during the famous engagement party in the Armenian city of Etchmiadzin have tested negative for coronavirus and have been transported from the place of isolation to their respective homes. This is what one of the participants, a woman, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The woman said none of her relatives who had attended the engagement party have the coronavirus and have been tested again.

The hairstylists and cosmetologist who had had contact with the woman from Etchmiadzin who had infected them with the coronavirus, also left the place of isolation in Tsaghkadzor today, and none of them has the coronavirus.

“The results of both tests were negative. We’re home. My parents were waiting for me,” she said.

The woman said she was content with the conditions during isolation.