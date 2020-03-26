News
Italian employee of Renco ArmEstate tests negative for coronavirus, co-worker tests positive
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Italian male employee of Renco ArmEstate, who had been diagnosed with coronavirus, has overcome the virus and will be going home today, as Deputy Director of Renco ArmEstate Gegham Baklachev told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

“Both he and his wife tested negative for coronavirus and feel well,” he said.

Baklachev also informed that the three dozens of employees who had been isolated during this period, were tested again two days ago, and only one of them tested positive for coronavirus and has been transferred to Nork Infection Clinical Hospital.

The Italian man lives in Yerevan and had been infected on March 11. He had been in Armenia for a week and had taken part in the construction works at TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

Armenia has reported 290 cases of coronavirus. The first death was reported today, and the deceased is a 72-year-old patient who was at the infection hospital.
