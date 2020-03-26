News
Thursday
March 26
Armenia PM: Development component must lie at core of all assistance programs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The government continues to consider the anti-crisis measures and recommendations to fix the economy, and a consultation was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, as reported the news service of the Government.

The government officials particularly considered the additional tools and opportunities for support to businesses and for social assistance to certain layers of society that can supplement the packages of programs that the government adopted today.

During the consultation, the heads and representatives of interested government agencies shared several ideas and recommendations and exchanged views on them.

The Prime Minister assigned to present relevant action plans based on the approved ideas for the government’s approval and emphasized that the development component needs to be considered as the basis of all the programs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
