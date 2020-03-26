Medical-preventive measures implemented at military units of 5th military formation of Armenian army

Medical-preventive measures were implemented at the military units under the fifth military formation of the Armenian army today, as posted on the official website of the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The servicemen were told about how they can protect themselves from the coronavirus and to strictly observe the rules for prevention and hygiene.
The military units and nearby areas were sanitized with special substances, and devices for inspecting and checking body temperature were placed at the entrances to the premises of the military units.