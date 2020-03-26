News
72-year-old woman who died from coronavirus is Armenia citizen
72-year-old woman who died from coronavirus is Armenia citizen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A 72-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Armenia, health ministry said.

Speaking during government’s session earlier in the day PM Nikol Pashinyan said two patients aged above 75 are in a critical condition, and one of them is U.S. national.

The health ministry did not provide any explanation in response to the Armenian News-NEWS.am inquiry on whether the woman who died was among the patients mentioned by the PM.

The health ministry added that the woman was a national of Armenia.  

A 72-year-old patient died at the Nork infectious diseases hospital. The patient was diagnosed with double pneumonia, multiple organ failure, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension and heart rhythm disorder, spokesperson for health ministry Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook.

 

  
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
