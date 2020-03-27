News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Voice of America: Coronavirus outbreak may become cyclical
Voice of America: Coronavirus outbreak may become cyclical
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A leading American specialist in infectious diseases warned that the outbreak of the coronavirus that the world is experiencing today may be cyclical, Voice of America reported.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that cases of the virus are starting to appear in South Africa and other southern hemisphere countries where winter is coming.   

According to Fauci, if a significant outbreak of coronavirus occurs in these regions, this will be a clear indication that the spread of the virus may become cyclical and that countries in the Northern Hemisphere should be prepared for the second cycle of the epidemic next year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU ambassador to Armenia: EU adjusts programs to face together COVID 19
“The EU is the largest donor to Armenia with over 1 million euro per week in assistance…
 COVID in Armenia: 10 patients recovered, 40 people discharged
Armenian health minister said 28 people have recovered...
 Deputy Minister: Passenger air traffic of Armenia falls from 6,000 to 800 people daily
The next flight will be carried out from Minsk to Yerevan…
 Operation headquarters: Number of COVID-19 cases in Russia exceeds 1,000
The death toll has reached three…
 Health minister: 2-month-old child and mother infected with coronavirus in Armenia
“The child has no symptoms at all…
 Armenian, Georgian PM discuss transportation of Armenian goods through Georgia
The sides exchanged information about the situation on coronavirus in their countries….
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos