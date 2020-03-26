Armenian company director: Government not giving bonuses or premiums to doctors

There was no word about granting bonuses or premiums to doctors during the government session. This is stated in the statement that Executive Director of Levgroup Levon Baghdasaryan posted on his Facebook page today.

The statement particularly reads as follows:

“With some exceptions, the government has decided to give grants to the companies that haven’t laid off workers and haven’t cut salaries since January. I must say that my company has not only kept its employees, but has also hired a new worker and created a new position (director for civil and administrative affairs), but I’m going to reject the grant not because I don’t need it, but because there was no word about bonuses or premiums for doctors during the government session. It seems as though Iran and the US are officially announcing the decline in the number of deaths from the coronavirus and the debilitation of hotbeds. Today, doctors in Armenia are in a battle of life and death and are putting their lives at risk. This government is so much like the former one in terms of its complexity of being perfect. At least try to be different by appreciating the heroic efforts of people. Moreover, police officers also stand with doctors.”