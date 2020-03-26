Boris Murazi: Armenia PM's Spokesperson threatening to send police officers to my house

“The Spokesperson of the Prime Minister is threatening to send police officers to our house” — this is what Editor-in-Chief of Politik.am Boris Murazi posted on his Facebook page.
According to him, he received a call from the Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan after Politik.am posted news stating that a 70-year-old man suspected of coronavirus had died in Gyumri.
“Mane Gevorgyan calls me and speaks in a very angry tone. I tell Mane Gevorgyan to change her tone of voice and tell her that Politik.am is ready to meet the requirements prescribed by law. Mane Gevorgyan tells me I can be fined AMD 500,000. I tell her that she doesn’t have the power to fine me, after which Mane Gevorgyan refuses to send an official refutation of the Commandant’s Office and says that if I want everything to be done by law, police officers will come and demand that I delete the news from the website,” Boris Murazi said in the video posted on his Facebook page.