News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Boris Murazi: Armenia PM's Spokesperson threatening to send police officers to my house
Boris Murazi: Armenia PM's Spokesperson threatening to send police officers to my house
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


“The Spokesperson of the Prime Minister is threatening to send police officers to our house” — this is what Editor-in-Chief of Politik.am Boris Murazi posted on his Facebook page.

According to him, he received a call from the Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan after Politik.am posted news stating that a 70-year-old man suspected of coronavirus had died in Gyumri.

“Mane Gevorgyan calls me and speaks in a very angry tone. I tell Mane Gevorgyan to change her tone of voice and tell her that Politik.am is ready to meet the requirements prescribed by law. Mane Gevorgyan tells me I can be fined AMD 500,000. I tell her that she doesn’t have the power to fine me, after which Mane Gevorgyan refuses to send an official refutation of the Commandant’s Office and says that if I want everything to be done by law, police officers will come and demand that I delete the news from the website,” Boris Murazi said in the video posted on his Facebook page.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Liga.net: Ukraine President declares that country will close state border on March 27
He stated that the government has to take care of each...
 Reuters: German minister says crisis will transform airline industry
German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Thursday...
 Reuters: Portugal's central bank says country headed for recession this year
In its economic bulletin, the first data set showing...
 Artsakh's Democratic Party leader talks about upcoming elections
Ashot Ghulyan also informed that his political...
 Armenia Police: Everyone's entry into Republic of Artsakh will be temporarily banned
Due to the state of emergency declared in the Republic of...
 Armenian company director: Government not giving bonuses or premiums to doctors
There was no word about granting bonuses or premiums to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos