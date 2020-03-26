News
Armenia human rights activist asks Artsakh President and presidential candidates to postpone elections
Armenia human rights activist asks Artsakh President and presidential candidates to postpone elections
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“This is the second time I’m addressing the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), but this time I’m addressing the presidential candidates and the incumbent President. Dear compatriots, put aside the disagreements you have in terms of politics and ideology and as humans and jointly call on postponing the elections in Artsakh and declare a state of emergency, a state of emergency that will be stricter than the one in the Republic of Armenia.”
Հայերեն
