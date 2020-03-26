Liga.net: Ukraine President declares that country will close state border on March 27

Reuters: German minister says crisis will transform airline industry

Reuters: Portugal's central bank says country headed for recession this year

Artsakh's Democratic Party leader talks about upcoming elections

Armenia Police: Everyone's entry into Republic of Artsakh will be temporarily banned

Armenian company director: Government not giving bonuses or premiums to doctors

Worldometer: More than 500,000 coronavirus cases worldwide

Council of Europe Commissioner demands immediate release of Azerbaijani opposition member

Armenia human rights activist asks Artsakh President and presidential candidates to postpone elections

Boris Murazi: Armenia PM's Spokesperson threatening to send police officers to my house

Azerbaijan reports third coronavirus death

Boris Akunin infected with coronavirus

Nairi Resort in Armenia's Tsaghkadzor to serve as quarantine

Italian employee of Renco ArmEstate tests negative for coronavirus, co-worker tests positive

72-year-old woman who died from coronavirus is Armenia citizen

Medical-preventive measures implemented at military units of 5th military formation of Armenian army

Armenia reports 1st coronavirus death, number of cases reaches 290, 26.03.20 digest

Some attendees of engagement party in Armenia's Etchmiadzin test negative for coronavirus

Results of samples taken from Armenian servicemen for coronavirus test to be announced tomorrow

Armenia PM: Development component must lie at core of all assistance programs

G20 countries to inject $5 trillion into global economy

Karabakh President visits National Security Service, discusses measures to prevent coronavirus

Armenia President signs law on space activity

Armenia imposes restrictions on imports with Iran only

Armenia reports first coronavirus death

RBC: John Hopkins University reports more than 1,041 deaths from coronavirus in the US

Switzerland provides over $40,000 to help Armenia in fight against coronavirus

Mehr: Zarif slams Pompeo’s 3rd-rate propaganda

Apsny.ge: 5 children test positive for coronavirus in Georgia

Gazprom Armenia: No shutdowns until April 14

Armenian justice minister rejects MP's proposal to lift attachment on funds

RIA Novosti: Putin says coronavirus situation to change for better in Russia

74-year-old man with respiratory disease dies in Armenia's Gyumri

Armenia PM makes new appointment

Armenia President receives MP, who was sitting at a long distance and wearing a face mask

Daily Mail: Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus a second time

Exchange rates in Armenia

Armenia Embassy in Netherlands urges to travel to Armenia via Minsk

Bright Armenia Party: Government needs to focus on healthcare and economy to get out of crisis

RIA Novosti: G20 summit on coronavirus will be closed to media

Attorney: Armenian authorities still not taking steps to prevent spread of coronavirus in prisons

Facebook intends to inform users globally about coronavirus

Karabakh President meets with representatives of parliamentary parties supporting authorities

Media advocate: In times of crisis Armenian government is creating a new crisis for TV companies

Armenia President receives Japan Ambassador

Armenian MP: Price of natural gas has always been more of a political issue in Armenia

Armenia President signs laws

IRNA: Iran confirms 2,389 new coronavirus cases just in 24 hours

Court hearing in Armenian ex-president's case is postponed

Ardshinbank and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank have signed a usd 20 million loan agreement

Defense Ministry: 3 Armenian servicemen test positive for coronavirus

Contact.az: Man dies of coronavirus in Azerbaijan

Artsakh government sets restrictions on public authorities activities

Sky News: UK diplomat in Budapest dies of COVID-19 aged 37

Armenia makes changes in movement restrictions

Crews of SU-30SM fighter jets conduct training flights in Armenia

Artsakh presidential candidate to accept decision on elections postponement

Armenian PM: COVID outbreak not developing according to worst-case scenario in Armenia

TASS: Number of coronavirus infected in Russia reaches 840

Armenia approves comprehensive program of measures to combat coronavirus impacts

Reuters: WTO head compares outcome of 2008 crisis and impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Observers departing for Karabakh should be tested for coronavirus

Armenian parliament’s briefings postponed until Monday

Armenian PM: Patients with mild coronavirus symptoms will be placed in hotels

Armenia’s PM on coronavirus infected: 2 patients are in critical condition, 1 of them is US citizen

Brent prices go down up to $ 27 per barrel

Armenia government’s meeting kicks off

Armenian’s PM speaks on strict rules applied amid coronavirus pandemic

Office of Armenia’s Ombudsman works 24 hours a day

TASS: Russia to suspend all flights to foreign countries amid coronavirus pandemic

Total number of coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 290

PM Pashinyan speaks on 2 important Armenian achievements

Arevelk: Lebanese Armenian dies in Beirut of coronavirus

2 coronavirus patients critical in Armenia, health minister says

Armenia PM: Government plans to make major changes in agriculture sector

Driver and passenger die in tragic accident in Armenia's Dilijan

Armenian deputy economy minister presents list of stores banned and not banned

Reuters: Spain Deputy PM infected with coronavirus

Armenia Parliament approves bill on television and radio

ANCA Executive Director on US decision to end aid to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM on destiny of unlicensed taxi drivers

PM: Armenia to outperform tax collection by AMD 5,000,000,000 in first quarter of 2020

Road Police fine Armenia PM's wife

COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group issues statement

Minister: Armenia expects to receive first batch of rapid tests on March 27

Armenia Commandant decides to allow newspaper printing

Armenia Police draw up records of violations of movement restrictions against 158 citizens

Armenian government makes information about action to support small and medium-sized businesses public

Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to ex-PM Andranik Margaryan (PHOTOS)

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Greece President on Greek Independence Day

Artsakh Defense Army: No serviceman infected with coronavirus

Armenian peacekeepers demonstrate their skills

266 coronavirus cases in Armenia, PM says cases recorded in Yerevan and certain provinces, 25.03.20 digest

Coronavirus patients having mild symptoms will be treated at home, Armenian minister says

Jelena Milosevic to President: Armenia to receive several artificial respiration devices

Another 2 patients recover from coronavirus in Armenia

Armenian education ministry has summed up results of first week of distance learning

PM: There is nobody working per diem in Armenia

Angela Merkel is well, her spokesperson says

Armenian minister: Service providers to provide free Internet to schoolchildren for online lessons