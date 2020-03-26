News
Artsakh's Democratic Party leader talks about upcoming elections
Artsakh's Democratic Party leader talks about upcoming elections
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


Leader of the Democratic Party of Artsakh, presidential candidate Ashot Ghulyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“The Democratic Party of Artsakh is following the situation. If it feels there is a real danger, it will issue a statement. We need to end the electoral process, but our people’s health is above everything else, and we definitely need to take the situation into consideration. If there is a need to make a decision to postpone the elections, the political party will definitely express its position.” Ghulyan added that his political party participated in the meeting that President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan held today to discuss this matter.

Ashot Ghulyan also informed that his political party is canceling meetings with its electorate.
This text available in   Հայերեն
