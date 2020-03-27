News
Reuters: Macron says 'survival of European project' at stake in virus crisis
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron warned his fellow EU leaders that an outbreak of coronavirus could destroy the central pillars of the bloc, such as its Schengen zone, if they did not show solidarity in this crisis, Reuters reported referring to a diplomatic source.

“What’s at stake is the survival of the European project,” he told the 26 other leaders in a conference call, according to a French diplomat. “The risk we are facing is the death of Schengen,” Macron added, according to the same source.
