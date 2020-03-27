Fox News: Trump administration developing new principles of social distance

US presidential administration of Donald Trump is developing new principles of social distance based on the level of risk of coronavirus infection in specific counties, Fox News reported.
In a letter from the president to “America’s Governors,” Trump thanked state leaders for “stepping up to help America confront this unprecedented global pandemic.”
“Together we are proving that no challenge can match the indomitable strength, ingenuity, and determination of the American people,” Trump wrote. “There is still a long battle ahead, but our efforts are already paying dividends,” he continued, noting that “the day will soon arrive” when Americans can resume their “normal economic, social, and religious lives.”
According to him, the White House envisions that the expanded testing capabilities will “enable us to publish criteria, developed in close coordination with the Nation’s public health officials and scientists, to help classify counties with respect to continued risks posed by the virus.”
“This will incorporate robust surveillance testing, which allows us to monitor the spread of the virus throughout the country,” Trump explained. “Under these data-driven criteria, we will suggest guidelines categorizing counties as high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk.”
The US bypassed China in the number of coronavirus infected. According to the latest data, there are nearly 84 thousand infected in the country, over 1,000 people died.