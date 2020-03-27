News
Friday
March 27
News
Economist to newspaper: We can record economic growth in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

An economist Tatul Manaseryan in an interview with Hayastani Hanrapetutyun daily spoke about the economic problems caused by coronavirus and measures to overcome them.

According to him, half of the population in Armenia lives in rural areas, “that is, such a danger does not threaten us. If we organize agricultural work in this area correctly, we can create a public-private sector link, as well as an expert community.”

“There are serious specialists in Armenia who can help the state to develop not only steps towards the development of agriculture but also a comprehensive agricultural policy with clear goals,” the source added. 

According to him, Armenia can register economic growth if everything is organized correctly.
