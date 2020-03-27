News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
497.24
EUR
544.33
RUB
6.35
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Trump and Jinping discuss coronavirus pandemic
Trump and Jinping discuss coronavirus pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has discussed the coronavirus pandemic with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

“Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!” Trump tweeted.

Trump and some representatives of his administration have recently criticized China, accusing it of allegedly hiding information about the coronavirus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU ambassador to Armenia: EU adjusts programs to face together COVID 19
“The EU is the largest donor to Armenia with over 1 million euro per week in assistance…
 COVID in Armenia: 10 patients recovered, 40 people discharged
Armenian health minister said 28 people have recovered...
 Deputy Minister: Passenger air traffic of Armenia falls from 6,000 to 800 people daily
The next flight will be carried out from Minsk to Yerevan…
 Operation headquarters: Number of COVID-19 cases in Russia exceeds 1,000
The death toll has reached three…
 Health minister: 2-month-old child and mother infected with coronavirus in Armenia
“The child has no symptoms at all…
 Armenian, Georgian PM discuss transportation of Armenian goods through Georgia
The sides exchanged information about the situation on coronavirus in their countries….
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos