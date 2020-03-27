Trump and Jinping discuss coronavirus pandemic

US President Donald Trump has discussed the coronavirus pandemic with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
“Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!” Trump tweeted.
Trump and some representatives of his administration have recently criticized China, accusing it of allegedly hiding information about the coronavirus.
