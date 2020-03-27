News
Armenian, Georgian PM discuss transportation of Armenian goods through Georgia
Armenian, Georgian PM discuss transportation of Armenian goods through Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has had phone talks with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Gakharia, government’s press service reported.

The sides exchanged information about the situation on coronavirus in their countries.

Pashinyan and Gakharia discussed issues related to the transit traffic of Armenian goods through the Georgian territory. Special measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted freight traffic through the Upper Lars checkpoint. The PMs will continue regular contacts to resolve further problems as soon as possible.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
