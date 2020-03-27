Armenian political party leader on elections in Artsakh and state of emergency

What is noticeable is the fact that there are already forces in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) that are trying to destabilize the situation, but the people of Artsakh will never support this since they know very well the price of security. This is what leader of the Reformists Party Vahan Babayan told reporters today.
According to him, overall, it would be strange, if the people of Artsakh didn’t cast their votes for a person who has been through war. He also stressed the need for a state of emergency in Artsakh. “Apparently, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan wants political stability ahead of the elections, but all the necessary decisions on declaring state of emergency and postponing the electoral process must derive from security considerations, including the military,” Vahan Babayan added.
He also stated Armenia’s major role in ensuring the security of Artsakh, including anti-epidemic security.
Armenia is in a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14, and presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Artsakh on March 31.