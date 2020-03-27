Armenian minister: 173 people infected with coronavirus under quarantine in Tsaghkadzor

There are 173 people suspected of coronavirus and isolated at the sport complex in Tsaghkadzor. This is what Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan reported live from Tsaghkadzor today.
He also reported that the isolated citizens will be discharged after staying in Tsaghkadzor for 14 days. “Everything is well organized. We’re paying special attention to personnel because they are the most vulnerable and they are the ones who have to be safe first so that they ensure others’ safety,” he added.
One of the specialists in Tsaghkadzor said all the isolated citizens are provided with the necessary resources.