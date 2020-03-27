News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian minister: 173 people infected with coronavirus under quarantine in Tsaghkadzor
Armenian minister: 173 people infected with coronavirus under quarantine in Tsaghkadzor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

There are 173 people suspected of coronavirus and isolated at the sport complex in Tsaghkadzor. This is what Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan reported live from Tsaghkadzor today.

He also reported that the isolated citizens will be discharged after staying in Tsaghkadzor for 14 days. “Everything is well organized. We’re paying special attention to personnel because they are the most vulnerable and they are the ones who have to be safe first so that they ensure others’ safety,” he added.

One of the specialists in Tsaghkadzor said all the isolated citizens are provided with the necessary resources.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to coronavirus, talks about his phone talks with citizens
The Prime Minister reflected on the issues that were...
 Armenia Commandant bans intraregional, interregional and interstate passenger transport
This ban is included in the list of temporary restrictions that...
 Artsakh presidential candidate canceling pre-election meetings
The pre-election headquarters of presidential candidate of the...
 Russia suspends all regular and charter flights
The government urged Armenian nationals to contact the air company immediately...
 23 Armenia citizens transported from Georgia
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia today posted an announcement stating...
 Suspension of Armenia-China deal on mutual visa exemption to be extended
China decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos