RIA Novosti: There are members of Russian presidential staff with coronavirus
RIA Novosti: There are members of Russian presidential staff with coronavirus
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitri Peskov has announced that there are members of the Staff of the President of the Russian Federation who have been infected with the coronavirus, reports RIA Novosti.

“There are truly cases of coronavirus, and all necessary sanitary-hygiene measures are being taken to prevent further spread of the virus,” he said.

As the Kremlin’s representative stated, he is aware of one case and stressed that Vladimir Putin hasn’t had contact with the particular patient.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
