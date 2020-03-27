Democratic Party of Armenia: Azerbaijan waiting for force-majeure situation in Artsakh

Azerbaijan is constantly waiting for a force-majeure situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) to launch military operations. This is what leader of the Democratic Party of Armenia Aram Sargsyan told reporters today. According to him, during the current situation, Artsakh must declare a state of emergency. Sargsyan added that he doesn’t understand why Artsakh aspires to hold the presidential and parliamentary elections, taking into consideration the fact that Armenia’s authorities even postponed the referendum that was vitally important for them.
“The spread of the coronavirus poses a threat to the holding of elections. In addition, observers from Armenia and international observers also pose a risk since they can also be bearers of the virus. There might also be a problem with legitimacy, if no international observer observers the elections,” he stated.
“Everyone, including the future authorities, needs to understand that they will have to be held responsible for the potential consequences since those who will try to put the security of Artsakh under threat will become the enemies of the entire Armenian nation,” the political party leader concluded.