Russia suspends all regular and charter flights

YEREVAN. -- Russian aviation agency decided to suspend all regular and charter flights operated from the Russian airports to the airports of foreign countries and in the opposite direction staring from March 27, the Armenian government said in a statement.
The exception are Russian citizens who are willing to come back home from foreign countries and the flights ensuring the return of foreign nationals to their native countries.
The government urged Armenian nationals who had bought tickets to come back to Armenia to contact the air company immediately.