News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Russia suspends all regular and charter flights
Russia suspends all regular and charter flights
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. -- Russian aviation agency decided to suspend all regular and charter flights operated from the Russian airports to the airports of foreign countries and in the opposite direction staring from March 27, the Armenian government said in a statement.

The exception are Russian citizens who are willing to come back home from foreign countries and the flights ensuring the return of foreign nationals to their native countries.

The government urged Armenian nationals who had bought tickets to come back to Armenia to contact the air company immediately.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Commandant bans intraregional, interregional and interstate passenger transport
This ban is included in the list of temporary restrictions that...
 Artsakh presidential candidate canceling pre-election meetings
The pre-election headquarters of presidential candidate of the...
 23 Armenia citizens transported from Georgia
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia today posted an announcement stating...
 Suspension of Armenia-China deal on mutual visa exemption to be extended
China decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals...
 Twitter: UK health secretary tests positive for coronavirus
“Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus...
Democratic Party of Armenia: Azerbaijan waiting for force-majeure situation in Artsakh
Azerbaijan is constantly waiting for a force-majeure situation in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos