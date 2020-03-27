News
23 Armenia citizens transported from Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia today posted an announcement stating that the Embassy has organized the transport of citizens of Armenia wishing to leave for Armenia.

The announcement particularly reads as follows:

“The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia organized the transport of 23 citizens of Armenia to their homeland after receiving permission from the Georgian government and through the corridor in the Marneuli region and escorted by patrol police officers.

The Embassy of Armenia made sure the citizens are transported to Yerevan.

Due to the strict quarantine regime in the Marneuli and Bolnisi regions of Georgia, the movement of citizens to the Sadakhlo checkpoint is restricted (the restriction doesn’t concern truck drivers).”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
