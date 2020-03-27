News
Friday
March 27
Ardshinbank to finance the purchase of food products for its 3300 retired clients
Ardshinbank to finance the purchase of food products for its 3300 retired clients
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Starting today, Ardshinbank, together with the SAS supermarket chain, will provide food for more than 870 pensioners aged 76 years and older. Also, Ardshinbank will provide financial assistance to more than 2,400 retirement age clients in all regions of the country.

Food delivery from SAS supermarket for pensioners in Yerevan is free of charge. Bank employees will also be involved in the process. The food package will include pasta, cereals, vegetable oil, canned vegetables, flour, sugar and other products. Financial assistance to pensioners in the regions will be transferred to pension cards.

“In these not easy days for the country, our bank’s attention is focused on elderly people who are at high risk, especially in Yerevan. To save them from additional problems, the Bank decided at its own expense to provide our retired customers with the necessary food supplies, the delivery of which was undertaken by our partner. Pensioners of the appropriate age living in the regions of Armenia will receive financial assistance from the bank. We wish our compatriots good health and patience. We are confident that our people, which have experienced many difficulties, will also overcome this challenge. We hope that these days will pass quickly and life will return to normal, ”said Chairman of the Managament Board of Ardshinbank  Artak Ananyan

***

Ardshinbank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.
