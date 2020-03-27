329 coronavirus cases in Armenia, Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire, 27.03.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 27.03.2020:

· Thirty-nine new coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia on Friday. The total number of cases has reached 329. And one patient died.

According to Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan, 28 patients have recovered and another 300 people undergo treatment.

One of the patients is extremely critical, his condition is neither improving, nor deteriorating, he added.

The minister also noted that a 2-month-old child has been infected with coronavirus in Armenia with his mother. “The child has no symptoms at all,” he said. “The mother has had a fever for two days. Mom doesn't have any symptoms right now.”

Meanwhile, two more servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook. After three servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, 32 military personnel of the same military unit, who were not involved in combat missions, were tested for coronavirus. Five more tests were taken later.

· EU is adjusting its programmes to face together coronavirus and more funds are coming, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin tweeted.

“The EU is the largest donor to Armenia with over 1 million euro per week in assistance, with the ultimate goal of improving the living conditions of Armenian people and regions. We are adjusting our programmes to face together Covid19 and more funds are coming,” she said.

· Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan decided to take an experiment during the state of emergency in the country and called some random citizens during his live broadcast on Facebook.

According to him, one of his key objectives today is to ensure contact with citizens.

As he noted, it’s very important to know how citizens are feeling and living during this state of emergency and how they’re resisting the restrictions.

“This helps me have a better understanding of the problems and be more specific when it comes to creating packages for social and economic assistance,” the PM said.

· There are over 549 thousand coronavirus cases globally. The death toll near to 25 thousand

The virus is affecting 199 countries. The US overtook Italy and China as the state with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases (over 85 thousand). China is second, followed by Italy.

In the meantime, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had tested positive for coronavirus. The UK health secretary Matt Hancock has also tested positive. President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine Department of France, ex-minister Patrick Devedjian is also among the infected.

· An Armenian army soldier was wounded in fire opened by Azerbaijani side on Friday in the direction of Noyemberyan, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A contract soldier was wounded slightly, he is not in life-threatening condition, she added.