Current activities at ECHR during global health crisis

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) reported that since Monday 16 March the Court has taken a number of exceptional measures in the context of the global health crisis.
“In accordance with the lockdown measures adopted by the host country, and while facilitating teleworking and electronic communication, the Court has maintained its core activities (in particular the handling of priority cases) and has continued to receive applications and allocate them to the relevant judicial formations. During this period, only individuals – judges and members of the Registry – whose physical presence is essential have been allowed to access the Human Rights Building, on a voluntary basis and while complying strictly with the health precautions prescribed by the authorities,” the statement reads.
“At the same time, making use of the written procedure, the Grand Chamber has been able to continue work on some pending cases. The Chambers have adopted judgments concerning 15 applications and decisions concerning 26 applications, while the Committees have adopted judgments relating to 49 applications and decisions relating to 146 applications.”