Armenian official: SMEs with good credit and tax histories can apply for privileges

Small and medium-sized enterprises operating in several sectors in Armenia may receive state support, if they have good credit and tax histories and meet a number of requirements. This is what Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Naira Margaryan told reporters today.
The deputy minister added that the government has developed a measure through which SMEs that have been operating for more than a year and had a turnover of AMD 24,000,000-500,000,000 in 2019 can apply for loans.
“The loans will be granted for 36 months and without interest rates for the first two years. There will be a 12% interest rate for the period of 25-36 months, and borrowers will be able to pay off the loan in the course of six months. This is for small enterprises, including travel agencies.