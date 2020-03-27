News
Friday
March 27
News
Friday
March 27
Armenian official: SMEs with good credit and tax histories can apply for privileges
Armenian official: SMEs with good credit and tax histories can apply for privileges
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Small and medium-sized enterprises operating in several sectors in Armenia may receive state support, if they have good credit and tax histories and meet a number of requirements. This is what Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Naira Margaryan told reporters today.

The deputy minister added that the government has developed a measure through which SMEs that have been operating for more than a year and had a turnover of AMD 24,000,000-500,000,000 in 2019 can apply for loans.

“The loans will be granted for 36 months and without interest rates for the first two years. There will be a 12% interest rate for the period of 25-36 months, and borrowers will be able to pay off the loan in the course of six months. This is for small enterprises, including travel agencies.
