Yerevan factory director ignores Commandant's decision, subjected to administrative liability

The Police of Armenia continue to ensure implementation of the decision of the Commandant on restrictions on the freedom of movement of persons in order to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
Yesterday, police officers visited a glass factory in Yerevan and handed a notice to terminate activities, but on March 27, the police received information that the company is still operating.
To verify the authenticity of the information, police officers visited the factory and saw that it was still operating.
The police officers instituted administrative proceedings against the factory’s director for violating the restrictions on implementation of certain types of financial-economic activities during state of emergency.
These inspections will be ongoing. The Police of Armenia urge all economic operators, whose activities are banned for prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus, to observe the requirements set under the decision of the Commandant.